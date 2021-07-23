People are being warned to close their doors and windows due to a large fire in Exeter.

There are 14 fire engines at the scene of the blaze at a recycling plant in Hill Barton Industrial Estate.

The incident began at around 1pm and is ongoing - with around 300 tonnes of wood believed to be on fire.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a shredder and spread to a woodpile.

"There are large plumes of smoke so local residents may wish to close their windows," they added.

"We are working with site staff to make fire breaks, and fighting the fire with compressed air foam."

Around 300 tonnes of wood is on fire. Credit: Gerald Taylor

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at the Hill Barton Business Park in Exeter.

"It is not believed any hazardous materials are involved, but residents nearby and in the Clyst Honiton area are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke."