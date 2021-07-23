The number of patients with Covid admitted to hospitals in the South West has risen by 50% in one week.

The most recent data provided by NHS England shows admissions up to Sunday 18 July.

On Sunday 18 July, there were 60 patients with Covid-19 in South West hospitals - up from 40 patients the week before.

One month before, there were just seven people in hospital who had coronavirus.

The number of patients in South West hospitals with Covid week by week

20 June - seven

27 June - 17

4 July - 20

11 July - 40

18 July - 60

Which South West hospitals had covid patients on 18 July?

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 11

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 10

North Bristol NHS Trust - eight

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust - seven

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust - five

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust - five

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust - three

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust - three

Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust - three

Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust- two

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust - one

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust - one

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust - one

Most Covid-related hospital admissions in the region are in Bristol - and some NHS trusts have reported further rises since the latest Government data was released.

North Bristol Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, told ITV News West Country it had 34 patients as of Tuesday 20 July and four of those people required ventilators to help them breathe.

University Hospitals Bristol - which runs Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital - had 30 Covid patients as of Tuesday 20 July, of which seven were on ventilators.

And in data released to ITV News West Country, Royal United Hospitals Bath said it had 12 coronavirus patients, of which two were on ventilators, as of Tuesday 20 July.

While admissions have been steadily increasing, they remain low in comparison to the number of cases in the region.

In the peak of the second wave in January this year, Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston had 257 Covid patients, of which 36 were on ventilators.

Speaking on Monday 19 July, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said there were “high levels of Covid and they are increasing”.

He said the UK was quite close to the previous “winter wave” of infections but said hospital admissions are “a somewhat different picture” as the numbers are expected to increase, although not to the same extent as before.

“We do expect there to be over 1,000 people per day. Being hospitalised with Covid because of the increase in infections, but the rates should be lower than they have been previously because of the protective effects of vaccination,” he said.