M5 traffic updates as holidaymakers descend on Devon and Cornwall
Millions of drivers are expected to take to the roads as the school summer holidays begin and tourists head to the South West.
The RAC estimates more than 11 million motorists will make trips this weekend - with Friday 23 July expected to be the busiest of the three days.
A number of West Country roads will be badly affected, including the M5 motorway through Somerset and Devon, the A303 in Wiltshire and the A38.
More people are expected to travel to the region this summer while restrictions remain in place on holidaying abroad.
‘Incredibly busy few weeks’
RAC spokesperson Simon Williams said roads will likely be busier than normal for the next few weeks.
“With the current heatwave, the scene is really set for an incredibly busy few weeks on the country’s roads, whether that’s on motorways or on smaller, minor routes that take people to popular tourist destinations by the coast or in the countryside,” he said.
“With the roads likely to be so busy, we’re expecting the numbers of people needing our help to rocket, but it’s not too late to reduce your chances of breaking down.
“This is why we can’t stress enough how important checking tyres, oil and coolant levels is.”
Latest traffic updates for the West Country:
10.10am - M4 Monmouthshire - slow traffic due to a broken down lorry on the M4 westbound from J23A A4810 (Magor Services) to J24 A449 (Coldra). All lanes have been re-opened.
10.15am - M5 Gloucestershire/Bristol - slow traffic due to earlier broken down vehicle on M5 Southbound from J16 A38 Gloucester Road (Aztec West) to J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway). All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is 25 minutes.
10.50am - A30 Launceston, Cornwall - A30 eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to car fire from A388 Tavistock Road to A30 (Stowford Cross, Kellacott). Confirmed closed at 10.35am.
11.05am - A35 Kilmington, Devon - slow traffic due to earlier lorry fire on A35 in both directions at B3261. All lanes have been re-opened. Police confirmed is it now dealt with. Delays still will affect traffic between Honiton and Kilmington.