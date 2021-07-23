The death of a man whose body was found at a property in Camborne town centre is being treated as suspicious.

Police cordoned off the area near Cross Street and Commercial Square after the body was found in the early hours of Friday 23 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious.

“Police were contacted by the ambulance service at around 12.50am on Friday 23 July after concern was expressed for the welfare of a man at an address in Cross Street, Camborne,” the force said.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police cordons are in place in Cross Street and Commercial Square.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 44 of 23 July 2021.