Two men have been handed combined jail sentences totalling more than 20 years after a teenager was struck with a car and threatened with a knife in Glastonbury.

Joseph Parkinson, 24, was at the wheel of a red Honda Civic on June 2 last year which was driven from Street to Glastonbury.

When arriving in Pound Lane, Abdirahman Boos jumped out of the vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife. As the victim tried to run away, he was struck by the vehicle.

The victim, who was 19 at the time, sustained a number of serious injuries requiring medical treatment in hospital. He continues to recover from the incident.

Boos and Parkinson failed to stop at the scene and were arrested that same evening in Dorset following a large police search.

This was a callous attack by two men and we welcome the significant custodial sentence both of them have received. The past 12 months have been incredibly traumatic for the victim and I hope this result assists him with his continuing recovery from this horrific ordeal. DC David Sherwood

Parkinson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and received a 10-year sentence at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 21 July.

Boos admit one count of possession a knife in a public place and was found guilty after trial last month of causing GBH with intent. The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was handed a 12-year sentence.