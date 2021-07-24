House fire in St Austell closes roads

Play video

A road was shut in St Austell after a fire broke out in a house.

Emergency services were called after smoke started billowing from the property in Grove Road.

Pictures and video showed firefighters at the scene, as well as police and concerned residents.

It is the second house fire in the town in the past few days.

A Cornwall Fire Rescue and Service spokesperson said they received “many calls” about the incident.

"On receiving many calls reporting smoke issuing from a residential property the Critical Control Centre mobilised appliances from St Austell and St Dennis Community Fire Stations.

“On arrival the responding crews quickly requested more appliances to attend.

“An appliance from Mevagissey Community Fire Station was added to the incident.

"Other responding appliances include two officers, the Incident Command Unit from Launceston Community Fire Station and the Operational Support Vehicle from St Austell Community Fire Station.

“At this time crews are using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one safety jet to save property and life.”

In an update at 11am, the fire service said crews were leaving and a formal investigation will now be carried out.

All road closures in the area have been lifted.