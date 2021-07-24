Parkruns return to the West Country after 16-month break

Thousands of runners took part in the region's Parkruns this morning - the first time the popular events have been held in over 16 months.

From The Vineyards in Tewkesbury to Ashton Gate in Bristol, people came together to jog or walk a timed 5km (3.1 mile) course in their local green space.

At the National Trust's Lanhydrock Estate near Bodmin in Cornwall, 287 runners turned out - including a large number of holidaymakers.

"It was great to be back, great to see people," says Calvin Mudd, a Lanhydrock volunteer.

"It's a very positive thing, Parkrun."

A runner and four-legged friend complete the Lanhydrock course this morning. Credit: Lanhydrock Parkrun

However, not all Parkruns resumed today.

Bad weather forced the cancellation of some events like the one at Somerdale Pavilion in Keynsham near Bristol.

Others, like the Eden Project's, were not scheduled to restart today.

The lifting of most remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England on Monday means mass participation events like Parkrun are now permitted.

Up until the enforced break from March 2020, Parkruns had been held every weekend for 16 years. Normally, around 500 are organised every Saturday morning across the UK, and are promoted by the NHS.

Runners at this morning's Bath Skyline Parkrun. Credit: Bath Skyline Parkrun

Parkrun leaders had wanted to restart the events earlier but many landowners did not give permission, leading to fears of overcrowding at viable sites.