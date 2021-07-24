Popular Devon outdoor pool closed again after broken glass found in water

A popular outdoor swimming pool in Devon has closed for the second time in the space of a week after broken glass was found in the water.

Discarded beer bottles were found at the side of the pool on Friday (23 July) after a similar incident earlier in the week.

On both occasions, the pool has had to close for a full clean and drainage.

It only reopened to the public on Monday (19 July) after Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

‘Feeling angry’

In a post on the pool’s Facebook page, a spokesperson apologised for the closures.

Staff and volunteers cleaning the pool after broken glass was found earlier this week. Credit: Shoalstone Pool / Facebook

“Sorry but we’ve had to close the pool again due to glass in the water,” the statement said.

“Will open as soon as we can but this will not be until Saturday afternoon at the earliest.”

In an earlier post, staff said they were “feeling angry” about the rubbish being left behind.

Feeling angry as the pool has had to be closed. Why? Broken glass on the poolside and in the pool. Shoalstone Pool on Facebook

“So had to drain all the water out. It will only be filled at high tide late this afternoon.”

The pool is anticipated to reopen Saturday afternoon but will be closed again on Monday for a scheduled pool clean.

After posting an image of the broken glass on their Facebook page, more than 100 people commented expressing their anger and upset at those who are leaving their dangerous litter behind.