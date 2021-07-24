Urgent appeal after kayak found floating in Bristol Channel

An urgent appeal for the owner of an inflatable kayak has been issued by emergency services after it was found drifting out at sea near Brean.

A major search was carried out by the Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats after it was found floating in the Bristol Channel.

No one was on board the yellow and grey inflatable and there were fears they may have fallen into the water.

The search - which lasted several hours - was called off late last night (23 July), though the appeal to trace its owners is still ongoing.

Two people had been seen entering the water with the kayak. Credit: Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team / Facebook

‘Pray they beached the craft’

A post by Weston-super-Mare’s Coastguard Rescue Team on Facebook said two people had been seen entering the water with the kayak before it was found.

“An inflatable kayak and two people were seen entering the water on the evening high tide,” the statement said.

“Shortly after the same kayak was spotted by people out at sea but with no one on board.

An extensive search was carried out, sweeping the entire area but no persons were spotted. As light faded and nothing more that could be done, all assets were stood down. Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team

“We pray that the people beached the craft for a break further along the beach from where they launched and it got picked up by the tide as it was on the turn, sending the kayak out to sea.

“It was grey and yellow with ‘Explorer’ on the side. If you think you may know who it belongs to, please call them and 101 to inform the police.”