Exeter Riverside Leisure Centre reopens four years after major fire

A popular swimming pool in Exeter has reopened four years after a major fire.

Although the gym and sports hall at Riverside Leisure Centre were able to reopen shortly after the fire in February 2017, the city centre pool has remained closed.

Members of the public were finally able to enjoy the much-loved pool again for the first time on Saturday (24 July).

"This is a key pool," said Cllr Duncan Wood, Head of Leisure and Physical Activity at Exeter City Council.

"It's very popular in its day and its day has come back again, it will be very popular, it has been refurbished throughout, it looks amazing, it actually feels like a new pool."

More than 100 firefighters were called to tackle the flames when the fire broke out in the sauna room four years ago.

When repair work was being carried out, serious structural weaknesses were also found.

While promises were made by the council that the pool would be back up and running in early 2019, they were later forced to admit it would not happen until much later as a result of the extra work.

Exeter City Council has spent £5.6 million on the rebuild.

Its leader, Cllr Phil Bialyk, said: "It has been a long time we've had to wait for this and I really need to acknowledge the members and people of Exeter who have had to endure the last four years but all I would say is we have got here, it is a great facility and I just want people in Exeter to have the best facilities they possibly can."

Later this year St Sidwell's Point Leisure Centre is due to open in the city replacing Exeter's Pyramids Swimming Pool .