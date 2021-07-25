The manager of Bristol Rovers has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, aged 38, related to an alleged incident which took place at a residential property in Kew, South West London, on 2 June.

He was arrested that day and released on bail pending further investigation, but has now been charged by police.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court tomorrow (26 July).

A statement on the Bristol Rovers website reads: "The football club is aware of the court hearing involving Manager Joey Barton, scheduled to take place on Monday, 26th July.

"As there are legal proceedings pending, the Club is unable to make further comment at this current time."