A metal detectorist has reunited a Bristol woman with her wedding ring on her anniversary, nearly three months after she lost it while surfing in Devon.

Jenny Urquhart, an artist from Westbury-on-Trym, was surfing with friends near Saunton Sands when she lost her ring in the water.

Despite the shallow depth, the crashing waves meant surfers were unable to find it.

The sketch Jenny posted on social media. Credit: Jenny Urquhart

Jenny later posted a sketch of the ring on social media, which was picked up by Mark, a local metal detectorist.

He offered to search the beach using GPS mapping.

He undertook three systematic searches of the Sands and found Jenny's ring on her wedding anniversary, nearly three months after she lost it.

"Anybody that knows Saunton Sands knows that it's an absolutely massive beach", said Jenny.

"The chances of finding anything again are remote. So I just can't believe it! Cannot believe it."