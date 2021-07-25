New multi-million pound Exeter bus station opens to passengers

Exeter's new £8 million-pound bus station has opened to the public today, on the site of the 1960s original.

The new facilities are all part of a wider £40 million pound regeneration of the area on Paris Street, which will eventually include a leisure centre, offices and residential accommodation.

Mike Watson, the Managing Director of Stagecoach South West said: "This is part of the renaissance of Exeter and all the regeneration, all the development that is taking place.

"This is such an important gateway to around ten million people into Exeter each year and finally we have got a facility that will mean arriving in Exeter is a pleasurable experience."

The new bus station has covered waiting and boarding areas to protect passengers in all weathers.

Councillor Phil Bialyk, Leader of Exeter City Council, added: "We, as a City Council, made the decision nearly ten years ago to invest in the bus station.

"Although a lot of people in Exeter won't be using it unless they are going out somewhere it is important to say to Devon, to say to people coming in, this is our city."

Earlier this week, Prince Charles met workers at the bus station to hear more about how the city hopes to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.