Police investigate suspected serious sexual assault in Cirencester

A serious sexual assault is suspected to have taken place in Cirencester.

Police believe it happened in Abbey Grounds between 3am and 5am on Saturday morning (24 July).

They are now trying to find a woman who visited the alleged victim's house, saying she had found her phone and driving licence in the wooded area of the park.

Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "We are looking to identify the female who kindly located a phone and driving licence in the Abbey Grounds area of Cirencester and returned it to the owner to come forward to help assist us with our enquires as a matter of urgency."

Gloucestershire Police is investigating and carrying out CCTV enquiries.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 345 of 24 July.