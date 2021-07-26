Arrests after cannabis worth £30k seized in South Gloucestershire

Two men have been arrested after suspected class B drugs were seized in South Gloucestershire.

Officers discovered large quantities of cash and what they believe to be cannabis at house near Streamleaze, Thornbury, on Tuesday 20 July.

Police say the drugs had an estimated street value of £30,000.

The men, aged 18 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. Both men have been released under investigation.