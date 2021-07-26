First festival held at new Bath temple

Play video

Members of Bath's Hindu community recently came together to celebrate one of the most significant festivals in their religious calendar.

Many Hindus worship Lord Jagannath - who is thought of as the lord of the universe. Lord Jagannath is celebrated with an annual festival in the summer.

Worshippers congregated at Bath's Shree (or Lord) Jagannatha Temple which opened last month on the site of a former school, and it's the first of its kind in the UK.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple in Bath

This is the festival where Lord Jagannath is offered a feast of 56 meals or 'prasad' after a journey of 9 days.

For 15 years members of this community could only dream of opening a temple in Bath. In May that came true when a lease cane up on the site of a formers school. Now it is a space to teach Hinduism to the local community and those who live outside of the city. Susmita Rajhansha, founding member

Jagannath - Lord of the universe - is a deity worshipped by Hindus across India and Bangladesh. He is seen by many as an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The festival was a first for this Hindu temple - before worshippers had to travel as far a field as London or Birmingham.

According to the census there were 585 Hindus in Bath and North East Somerset in 2011 but the group believes that number is now three times that. It also expects to welcome visitors from across the world because of its status.