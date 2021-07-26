A Covid area inside the intensive care unit at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital has been reopened amid a rising number of patients.

Staff at the hospital worked late into the evening of Sunday 26 July to reopen the facilities in preparation for a potential third surge.

The coronavirus intensive care area is a sectioned-off zone within the hospital's main intensive care unit (ICU) and is used to treat Covid-positive patients.

The hospital told ITV News the area has been set up once again due to a small rise in critical cases and in preparation for a potential third surge.

There are currently three people with Covid requiring intensive care treatment at the hospital, some of whom are unvaccinated.

Prof Mark Pietroni, Medical Director at Gloucestershire NHS Trust, told ITV News: "I don't think people need to be worried that there won't be hospital treatment there for them if they need it. In that sense, people shouldn't be worried.

"However people should be concerned that there is a significant amount of Covid being transmitted in the community. Covid hasn't gone away and it's not a time to neglect precautions that we are all advised to take."

There are currently 254 people with Covid in hospital across the South West, according to the latest government figures.

As of Tuesday 20 July - the date the latest figures were released - 19 of those patients were in Gloucestershire Royal.

Daily cases across the UK dropped for the fifth day in a row on Sunday 25 July.

But the West Country currently has higher Covid rates than the rest of the south of England.

South Gloucestershire and Bristol are particularly badly hit, with both areas among the worst 12 places in the country when it comes to infection rates.