Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

A football club in Cornwall has suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage in a burglary - with sinks smashed, its clubhouse flooded and paint thrown over the building.

Police have launched an investigation after two incidents at Redruth United FC on the Clijah Croft Sports Ground at the weekend.

Committe member at the club Ben Widdershoven said: "There was water going down every wall, down every ceiling, every light socket.

"We had a lot of training equipment in the building - a lot of that has either been stolen, damaged. There's quite a lot that we're going to have to recover and replace.

"We're gutted this has happened to the club."

White the total cost of the damage is unknown, it is likely to run into the thousands. Two fundraisers have been set up after the incident and more than £10,000 has already been raised between them.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating two reports of burglary at the sports ground, the first of which happened at 10.40pm on Friday 23 July.

"Entry was forced into the clubhouse; a window was smashed and door damaged. Items were removed from the building and damage caused inside the premises," the spokesperson said.

The force says the second incident happened sometime between 11pm that same night and 6.30am on Saturday 24 July.

A police spokesperson said: "Valves on water tanks were damaged, resulting in extensive damage to the property. Walls and windows were damaged by paint. A storage container was also damaged."

Police had been called to the club earlier in the week - on Tuesday 20 July - after a group of people set up their caravans on the club's fields. They left on the morning of Saturday 24 July.

The football club Credit: Google Maps

While Redruth United have been at the premises for a long time, Cornwall Council is the landowner and so is responsible for the maintenance of the site and building.

A Cornwall Council spokesperson said it carried out swift repairs to clean up the worst of the mess and make the site safe, alongside the club and its volunteers.

They added: "The property has suffered significant damage and, as owners of the building, we will carrying out an assessment to establish the repair costs.

"We share the football club’s shock and dismay and are working with the police to identify those responsible."

The damage to a water tank at the club Credit: Redruth United Football Club

Anyone with information on the damage is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/062539/21.