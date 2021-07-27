An emergency worker has suffered injuries after being driven at on a street in Bristol.

A PCSO was hurt while attempting to stop a vehicle on East Street, Bedminster, at around 10.40am on Monday 26 July.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the driver failed to stop when directed and drove towards the officer, making contact with his foot and causing a minor injury.

If you recognise this person, the police would like to know Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are hoping to track down the person pictured in connection with the assault, who they believe could help with their enquiries.

They want to hear from anyone who recognises the person pictured.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221169537.