Fire rips through field near Bath - fire crews suspect arson

A large portion of a five-acre field near Bath has been destroyed in what the fire service suspects is an arson attack.

Fire crews were called to reports of the blaze in Southstoke Road, near Combe Down, on the evening of Monday 26 July.Footage shows a large portion of the field on fire as onlookers watch the fire from the safety of the road.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate, according to a spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service.He said: "Crews from Bath and Kingswood were mobilised at 7.21pm to reports of a grass fire on Southstoke Road, Bath.

"On arrival crews found a five-acre field well alight with multiple grass fires.

"Firefighters used four high-pressure hose reels and six grass beaters to extinguish the blaze.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate."

Shelley Carr Doyle witnessed the incident, and said: "I was walking my dogs in the fields and I heard what sounded like torrential rain and then I noticed the smoke plume.

"It was moving fast so I realised it was a fire.

"I rang the fire brigade and got out of the field pretty quick. I walked around the outside and went back in through the side gate to see how far it had spread.

"It was horrendous and fierce as you see in the video.

"The brigade came and put it out which was so lucky because the drops back up to people’s houses and the roads."