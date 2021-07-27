IDLES are giving away 2,000 free tickets for an upcoming gig on The Downs.

The Bristol band want to give something back to those who had worked tirelessly on the frontline throughout the pandemic.

In a Twitter post, the band wrote: "We are making available 2,000 free tickets to NHS Workers in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) for our headline outdoor concert at The Downs on Friday 3 September.

"We know it's not much, but it is a gesture of our thanks to you for your incredible work and selflessness over the last 18 months in treating and caring for people at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic."

IDLES Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Local NHS staff will soon be contacted with a sign up form to register interest for a pair of tickets, and an NHS email will be needed to register.

The band is returning to Clifton Downs for their show which is set to be their biggest headline show to date on their home turf.

IDLES landed their first number one album in October 2020 with Ultra Mono, and this September they are set to play their biggest headline show to date on their home turf

The full line-up for the day is due to be unveiled on Wednesday 28 July and public tickets will go on sale at the same time.