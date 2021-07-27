Plans for 'Balloon Fiesta Fortnight' in Bristol announced

Plans for a Bristol 'Fiesta Fortnight' to replace the famous Balloon Fiesta have been revealed.

From Monday 2 August, the ‘Fiesta Fortnight’ will see hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city and filling the sky with not only classic hot air balloons, but some special shapes and characters.

More than 700 nominations were submitted by locals to help pick the locations of where the balloons will take off from – these included local parks, public spaces, car parks and streets.

The final list of locations will be revealed on the Fiesta Fortnight’s social media channels.

Hot air balloon will take-off all over the city. Credit: PA

Chair of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Chris Allcock said: “We were sad that we weren’t able to host the much-loved annual Balloon Festival in Ashton Court this year due to Covid-19.

"However, this special edition of the fiesta is going to be something spectacular for the city.

"There were some clear winners and favourite locations for balloons to fly from, highlighted from the hundreds of suggestions from fiesta fans.

"So, we’re hoping to make sure the greatest number of people will be able to enjoy the balloons, including some communities that rarely get balloons overhead.”

The festival is massive for the city, normally generating £15million for the city and region.

Last year's spectacle was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, although there was an early morning 'Fiesta Flypast' as well as a live-streamed Virtual Nightglow.

The aerial spectacle had been due to take place between August 12-15 but was cancelled due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions.

A statement from the organisers said: "We understand this will be a disappointment to our visitors, as well as the various businesses and organisations across the city and region that benefit from the significant economic impact of the event taking place. It really is not a decision that we have taken lightly."