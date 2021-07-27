Bristol Rovers Joey Barton will not lead the team at tonight's (July 27) game against Havant and Waterlooville.

The club says he is taking "a few days of personal time to be with his family."

On Monday morning, July 26, the manager pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife, appearing via video link at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south west London.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2 in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

The club's assistant manager Clint Hill will take charge for tonight's friendly.

Bristol Rovers statement:

"With regard to Manager Joey Barton’s court appearance by video link this morning, the Club has been informed that the matter is proceeding to trial and is therefore sub judicial.

"Following the weekend’s publicity and today’s court appearance Joey is taking a few days personal time to be with his family. Clint Hill will therefore lead the team for tomorrow night’s friendly against Havant and Waterlooville."

Part of the club's statement has been omitted for legal reasons.