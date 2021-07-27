A crash in Devon has left six people injured and a 12-year-old boy fighting for his life in hospital.

All six of the people involved in the collision had to be taken to hospital. Three of them, including the young boy, suffered serious injuries.

The collision - which happened on the A39 Shirwell Road near the road's junction with the B3230 at around 5pm on Saturday 24 July - involved a VW Transporter van and a Mercedes car.

The four people in the van were all taken to North Devon District Hospital but the 12-year-old boy was later transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital.

When issuing an appeal for witnesses on Tuesday 27 July, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson described his injuries as "life-threatening".

The two people in the car - a man and a woman in their 80s - were seriously injured. The woman was airlifted to Derriford Hospital while the man was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

The police spokesperson added: "The occupants of both vehicles, not local to the area, all sustained injuries.

"The road was closed for five hours for a specialist investigation of the scene to take place."

North Devon Roads Policing Unit is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to get in touch via email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, and quoting log number 0765 of 24/07/21.