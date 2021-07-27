Swindon Town to 'resurrect' plans to buy County Ground after takeover

The new chief executive of Swindon Town says the club will "resurrect" plans to buy the County Ground from Swindon Borough Council.

Rob Angus, along with new owner Clem Morfuni, have only been in position a week - but are now looking to stabilise the club after a tumultuous few months.

Rob Angus told ITV News: "It would see the club working with the supporters' trust and owning the stadium 50-50 in a joint venture so the club does own its own ground. But also the legacy of the ground is protected for supporters."

But he added "there is still a lot to work through" following the clubs outstanding debts.

Swindon Town FC

Discussions have begun with Swindon Borough Council, with the club also in the process of repaying the council after failing to pay rent for more than a year.

This week fans have been helping clean the stadium ahead of the start of the new season.

Lifelong fan Kevin Rose said: "The last few months have been a complete nightmare. It was the not knowing. I was thinking 'are we going to survive?' I was just praying for someone to come in and save us."

Multi-millionaire plumber Clem Morfuni said he was "excited, relieved and proud" with the new position and hoped by the end of it he would be able to leave the club in a better position than he found it.

Ben Garner, the former boss of Bristol Rovers, has been appointed as head coach. The club has also recently signed new goalkeeper Lewis Ward and midfielder Ben Galdwin.

