A teenage athlete whose family have been living separately for years so she could train at a prestigious West Country gym has won an Olympic medal.

Amelie Morgan moved to North Somerset with her mum five years ago to train at The Academy of Gymnastics in Portishead - but her dad and twin brother stayed behind at the family home in Slough.

"Amelie has a twin and her brother wanted to stay at his school with his friends and his gym, so we made the decision for Amelie and I to move.

"It was just the right decision to make - and it's paid off I guess," her mum Kate Morgan told ITV News before the win.

It is a move Morgan says she "has not regretted once" - and now she will be coming home from Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal.

She helped Team GB claim their first women's team gymnastics medal since 1928 - alongside Alice Kinsella and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova.

Speaking to ITV West Country before the win, Amelie said the move has been "hard" but "definitely worth it".

"I moved house with my mum to live in Portishead, which was a big move," she said.

"We split up our family but I haven't regretted it once."

Amelie Morgan trains at the Academy of Gymnastics in North Somerset. Credit: PA

To win the bronze, the team impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation

Morgan impressed on the parallel bars as the Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008.

She told BBC Sport: "It's absolutely incredible, so unreal. We've made history and got a medal."

Speaking back in Portishead after her daughter's win, Kate Morgan told ITV News: "I don't think my feet have hit the ground yet, it's unbelievable.

"To be honest, I wasn't really expecting it, so I was a bit surprised, but yeah, unbelievable.

"She has been doing gymnastics since she was five but to get to the Olympics is a huge accolade and getting a medal in gymnastics is tough.

"She's only 18, they're a really young team and to achieve so much is phenomenal, she's just a great role model for other young athletes.

"I am super proud, the whole family is super proud of her. She has so much support from back home."

Great Britain’s Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals. Credit: PA

When asked about the decision to move to Portishead, Kate said: "It's such a phenomenal club, amazing coaches. They've got huge accolade behind them with previous Olympians.

"We didn't come here to get Amelie to the Olympics, we came here because it was one of the best clubs in the country to train at.

"We knew Amelie was good and we wanted her to have that opportunity but we never really dreamt it would be this."