The West Country athletes coming home from Tokyo with Olympic medals

In the pool, on horseback and on the gymnastics floor - athletes from the West Country have impressed already at Tokyo 2020.

Plymouth's Tom Daley secured gold in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Matty Lee on what was dubbed 'Magic Monday' for Team GB, with medals secured in swimming, diving, mountain biking, triathlon and taekwondo.

But it has not proved too difficult an act to follow, with more medals now hanging around the necks of Team GB athletes - and many of them secured by West Country athletes.

Tom Dean was the first athlete with connections to the South West to secure a medal on the morning of Tuesday 27 July.

The Bath student may have been ravaged by Covid just a few months ago and left unable to walk up stairs without wheezing, but he won the final of the men's 200m freestyle on Tuesday morning.

Great Britain’s Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals. Credit: PA

The team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation.

Amelie Morgan trains at a gym in Portishead, with her and her mum leaving her twin brother and dad at home so she could train at the Academy of Gymnastics in North Somerset.

And there was yet more success with Gloucestershire duo Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester winning bronze medals in the dressage team competition.

Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin in action on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Credit: PA

Dujardin is a three-time gold medalist from previous Games but this was her first Olympics riding new horse Gio.

Charlotte Dujardin won a record-equalling fifth Olympic medal as Great Britain’s dressage team took bronze in the team final at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

A former Devon student also secured her place in the history books today - securing the first ever Olympic gold for Bermuda.

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy celebrates winning the Women’s Triathlon on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan Credit: PA

Triathlete Flora Duffy has British parents and was born and raised on the Atlantic Island of Bermuda. She spent her formative years at Mount Kelly School, in Tavistock.