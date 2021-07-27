Castle Combe in the Cotswolds has been crowned the prettiest village in the UK.

A Welsh cottage company conducted research looking at more than 160 places across the UK to collect data to determine the prettiest towns and villages in the country.

Each town and village was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has and the number of Instagram hashtags.

How many times it featured in articles about the UK's prettiest places, towns or villages was also taken into consideration as was its local National Trust sites and how many Google images of it were available.

Bibury in the Cotswolds also made the list. Credit: PA

The data was then ranked to reveal the overall top 10 prettiest places to visit in the UK, with Castle Combe topping the charts.

Nearby Bibury also made the list, as did Polperro and St Michael's Mount in Cornwall.

Top 10 prettiest places in the UK:

1. Castle Combe, Cotswolds, Wiltshire2. Portmeirion, Gwynedd3. Beaulieu, Hampshire4. Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire5. Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria6. Bibury, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire7. Polperro, Cornwall8. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall9. Tenby, Pembrokeshire10. Llanberis, Gwynedd

The Cotswolds also featured on the list of the country's prettiest towns with Cirencester coming in at number four - pipped from the top three by Salcombe in Devon.

Salcombe in Devon made the top three prettiest towns in the UK. Credit: ITV

The top 10 prettiest towns in the UK are:

1. Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria2. Tenby, Pembrokeshire3. Salcombe, Devon4. Cirencester, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire5. Bamburgh, Northumberland6. Whitby, North Yorkshire7. Rye, East Sussex8. Bakewell, Peak District, Derbyshire9. Aberaeron, Ceredigion10. Burford, Cotswolds, Oxfordshire

Data was collected by FBM Holidays during June 2021. See the full list via www.fbmholidays.co.uk.