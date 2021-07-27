A shed on a popular beach seafront in Devon has been bought for a whopping £92,000 - twice its asking price.

The hut has been in the same family for 90 years, but it's now been bought by a local.

The shed is 10 yards from Teignmouth’s beautiful Back Beach. It came with a £45,000 price tag and that didn't include the yellow river beach hut it’s attached to.

The interior of the beach hut. Credit: Bradleys Estate Agents

James Carden, of Bradleys Estate Agents, said: “It’s literally ten yards from the beach – you walk out the door and you’re on it.

“Teignmouth has two beaches. There’s lot of front-lying beach huts which are valued up to £150-£200,000.“This is slightly off pitch – it’s behind the front row of beach huts on the back beach but is attached to a nice yellow hut.

Teignmouth beach with The Ness in the background. Credit: ITV West Country

“This blue hut has been with the family for 90 years and they’ve used it as their family summer beach hut.“These don’t tend to come up very often and seem to stay in the families forever. When they do sell they tend to sell within the community.“They’ve had it rented out to another family for about ten years but they’ve now vacated it.“We had a couple of interested parties asking about commercial use. Its freehold – a lot of beach huts are lease holds, you put them up beginning summer then have to take them down.”