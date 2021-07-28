Brixham man whose muscles haven't grown since birth campaigns to help others

A man from Brixham whose muscles have not grown since birth has started a campaign to build the South West's first ever hospice for young adults.

34 year old Christian Bandicoot has a rare muscle wasting condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy and was never expected to reach adulthood.

Despite the predictions of his medicals teams, he overcame the odds, going on to set up his own business and work in IT.

Christian's brother Jonny was also affected by the disease, and sadly died when he was sixteen.

In the same year Christian also lost his childhood friend, Kayleigh, who he met at Little Bridge House children's hospice.

He says it's thanks to the support of the hospice that he was able to deal with those losses and his physical problems.

"I never thought that I would ever be able to cope with losing Jonny and Kayleigh, especially in the same year, but with the amazing support from the team at Little Bridge House, I was able to deal with my emotions and move forward in their memory."

Christian Bandicoot describes his time at Little Bridge House as some of the best of his life Credit: BPM Media

Now Christian says he has a vision of building a sanctuary for the 'forgotten' young adults like himself who have survived because of advances in medicine.

He's starting a campaign to set up the South West's first ever hospice for young adults - he says there are other young people like himself who were not expected to survive into adulthood, but who now feel forgotten by the system.

He said "Despite my challenges, I owe a lot to my condition as it has made me extremely determined and motivated to show the world that no matter what your circumstances are, anything is possible when you put your mind to it."I recently turned 34 and because of my condition I feel that if I am going to do something big that actually makes a difference then it's pretty much now or never as none of my doctors ever thought that I would make it this far and neither did I."I am trying to create as much awareness as possible for the urgent need for the first ever young adults hospice in the South West to be built."

If Christian can get the hospice up and running, he's like to name it in honour of his brother.

He said "My brother Jonny always had a vision of the South having a similar statue to the Angel of the North but instead, have the Shepherd of the South, so to honour his memory I would like to call the first young adults' respite hospice The Shepherd’s Lodge and hopefully one day have a Shepherd of the South statue placed on the grounds."

"I am taking on this challenge and I will be giving it my all to make it a reality."