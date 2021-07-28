Cheltenham climber taken to hospital after falling from climbing wall

A climber has been taken to hospital after falling from a wall at an activity centre in Cheltenham.

The person was injured at the Far Peak Climbing Centre at around 5.20pm on Tuesday 27 July.

A helicopter from the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity landed at the Gloucestershire centre, with a critical care doctor and two paramedics examining the climber's injuries. The person was taken to hospital by road.

The climbing centre closed for the rest of the day but reopened on Wednesday 28 July.

A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity said: “Our critical care team were called to an incident in Cheltenham... for a patient who had sustained injuries after falling from a climbing wall.

"Our team responded by helicopter, with a critical care doctor and two specialist paramedics on board, attending to the patient on scene before transporting them to hospital by road.”

Far Peak Climbing also posted a statement on Facebook, which said: "Following an incident at our centre on the evening 27th July, we have closed early but will reopen as normal on Wednesday 28th July.

"While we collect the facts about what exactly happened we will not be commenting any further on the matter.

"We would like to thank the Great Western Air Ambulance for their rapid and hugely professional response and those kind customers who helped our team until they arrived."

The climbing wall fall was one of the four incidents crews from the charity were sent to on that day and one of the more than 40 they have attended in Gloucestershire this month.