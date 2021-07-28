A huge lorry broke down in the middle of an ancient bridge over the River Dart, blocking it overnight.

Now angry locals are calling on Devon County Council to make the Old Totnes Road bridge a one-way route.

One person said the lorry driver had waited all night for recovery services - they pulled up a chair to keep the driver company and to help redirect traffic.

Residents blame SatNavs for sending vehicles over the narrow bridge. They took to the local Facebook page to share their dismay at the situation.

The lorry stuck on the bridge Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

One wrote: "I've seen it all now, this huge vehicle is sat on the tiny bridge by the sewerworks completely blocking it, they have plonked their chair on the bridge and is looking at the river."

The bridge is near Dart Mills just off the A384 from Shinner's Bridge at Dartington on the Buckfastleigh turn off to Dart Mills Industrial Estate.

Businessman Simon Lester who owns Woodford Garage said: "It's going to cause total mayhem this morning. I would love to see the recovery operation because how on earth are they going to get a machine in there - they have literally two inches either side."

Simon called on Devon County Council to put weight and length restrictions on the bridge and said locals have been asking for it to be made one way.

Over the years I've seen 10 accidents there. When you try to pull out in the summer when the trees are full of leaves like now, you can't see traffic coming from the left or right. Simon Lester

A friend of the driver told Devon Live the lorry had been there all night after the brakes seized: "Assistance said they were coming between 9am to 9.30am.

"They said they would come last night - which he has paid for, we were waiting hours, then told it was too late. He tried to call and inform police he was there also but again ringing and ringing and no answer."