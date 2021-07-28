Man, 20, dies at scene of crash in North Devon

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in North Devon.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a red Suzuki motorbike, two rigid heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and a white Ford van at around 3.10pm on Tuesday 27 July.

The incident happened on the A388 between Frithelstock Stone and Stibb Cross near Torrington.

The rider of the motorbike who died at the scene was a local man. Three others were uninjured in the collision.

The road was closed for some time whilst officers undertook a forensic examination.

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries. You can email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 582 of Tuesday 27 July.