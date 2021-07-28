Police watchdog investigating death of Plymouth man

An investigation has been launched after an 80-year-old man was seriously injured while in the presence of police in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were initially called to Taunton Avenue in Whitleigh at 10am on Monday 26 July in response to a report a firearm may have been discharged.

Later that day, the man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he died on Tuesday 27 July.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said it has began investigating following the incident.

They said Devon and Cornwall Police notified them at 7pm on the day of the incident and it sent investigators to take accounts from officers - including firearms officers - involved.

"We have spoken with members of the man’s family to express our condolences and explain our involvement," we said.

"We understand that Devon and Cornwall Police officers initially attended an address at Taunton Avenue at around 10am in response to a report that a firearm may have been discharged, and trained negotiators were subsequently called.

"At around 4pm the man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died there on Tuesday afternoon (27 July).

"Our investigation is in its very early stages and we are continuing to examine police handling of the incident and the exact circumstances of what took place."