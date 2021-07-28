Weston-super-Mare's Marine Lake is to remain closed indefinitely after a swimmer got stuck in the mud.

The facility has recently undergone a £300,000 revamp to clear it of silt so it could be reopened for safe swimming.

But the lake closed on Thursday 22 July - a day after a swimmer needing rescuing from the water after getting trapped in the mud at the bottom of the lake.

North Somerset Council drained the lake following the incident, as they said hot weather had caused the water quality to deteriorate.

Work went ahead on the Marine Lake in the hope it could be open throughout the summer.

Now a council spokesperson says it cannot reopen until investigations into the incident conclude - and only then can members of the council make a decision on when it is safe to reopen.

When the lake closed, the council’s executive member for neighbourhood and community services Cllr Mike Solomon said: "We need to be confident that this won't happen again. Public safety is paramount."

He also added draining the lake gave the council the time to work on its bed and provided the "best opportunity of re-opening the lake during the summer".

It is thought the volume of silt at the bottom of the lake could pose an issue. The council applied to the government's Marine Management Organisation to mechanically remove 30,000 tonnes of it and an outcome is expected in the next few months.