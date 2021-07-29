A former paralympic athlete from Exeter has been found guilty of public nuisance after he glued himself to a plane.

James Brown climbed to the top of the aircraft during an Extinction Rebellion protest at London City Airport in 2019.

The two-time gold medallist, who is partially-sighted, spent an hour on the jet before firefighters removed him and he was arrested.

Mr Brown explained he climbed the plane because of his teenage daughter's anxiety about the climate crisis, and because of his concerns on behalf of all children.

The jury heard he was the first to board the plane to Amsterdam that day. A member of cabin crew greeted him: “Do you want to take my hand and I’ll show you to your seat”. To which Mr Brown replied “No thanks, I’m going on the roof now.”

Initially the crew though he was joking, but he then did climb onto the roof of the plane.

The prosecution argued he caused £40,000 worth of damage by delaying the plane.

Mr Brown will be sentenced in September.

XR says it is planning another two weeks of protest action across London from August 23.