Friends of a family who lost everything in a fire have raised more than £2,000 to help them start over.

Fire broke out at the Waters' home in White Cross near Newquay early on Monday 28 June. It took firefighters from seven stations across Cornwall several hours to bring the blaze in the two-storey building under control.

Two of the family had to be treated for burns and it has since been revealed they had just been getting their lives together after a devastating battle with illness.

Liam and Hannah Collins, who are friends of the Waters, have started a fundraising page to help them get back on track.

On the Go Fund Me page, Liam said: "In 2019, Tim - dad to Tye 12, Bodhi and Mila, 9, and partner of 25 years Emily - was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

"Tim spent months away from the family in various hospitals where he underwent treatment for his illness. It had caused extensive damage to his spine and legs so he was unable to walk for many months.

"Emily, who herself was diagnosed with the debilitating condition of Crohn’s disease 12 years ago, and the children suddenly found their lives turned upside down.

"Life had not been easy but, after a successful stem cell transplant, life was beginning to return to a relatively normal existence. Although Tim was unable to return to the job he once loved, the family were looking to the future.

"However, just after midnight on the 28th of June a fire broke out in the family home."

The Waters lost their home and all their belongings in the fire at White Cross near Newquay.

Liam Collins continued: "Both Tim and Bodhi had suffered burns - fortunately, Bodhi’s being light - and all five were rushed to hospital. After being treated, the family were discharged the next day.

"The family home and a lifetime's contents had been completely destroyed leaving them with nothing.

"They were generously given a place to stay by close friends (short-term) and the owner of a local holiday park where they are currently living."

The Collins go on to issue the following plea: "Emily, Tim, Tye, Bodhi and Mila have endured a harrowing few years and have now been cruelly robbed of everything they have worked for as well as the place they have called home for over a decade. Devastatingly they had no insurance as had cut back on many bills due to Tim's condition and ability to work.

"Please help them in any way to find their feet again and start over, giving them a chance to move forward and find some security for the next period of their lives."

The fundraising page can be found here.