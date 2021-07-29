A man in his 60s died at the scene of a crash in Devon after getting trapped under a lorry.

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident on Wednesday 28 July.

Emergency services were called to the A30 westbound sliproad at Exeter Airport shortly after 12.25pm.

The man was trapped underneath a light goods vehicle. He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

Police say the Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote log 394 of 28/07/21.