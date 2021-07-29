Man in critical condition after being punched unconscious in Plymouth

A 19-year-old is in a critical condition and has had to undergo surgery following a serious assault in Plymouth.

Callum Turner was outside of the Unity Lets premises in North Hill when an unknown person punched him, knocking him unconscious.

The violent assault happened between 1.45am and 2am on Saturday 17 July and left Callum with a serious head injury. He has since undergone surgery at Derriford Hospital but still remains in a critical condition.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses, or for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

Officers have also release a photo of Callum with the consent of his family in the hope anyone who saw him in North Hill that night may come forward.

The police can be contacted 101, or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting crime reference CR/060049/21.

Anyone can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.