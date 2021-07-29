The Bristol 10km run will return in September - but the route has been changed this year.

The race has not been held since May 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel it last year.

But thousands of people will once again pound the pavement's of the city's streets when the 10k race returns on Sunday 19 September.

The Great Bristol Run organisers released the route this week - with one notable change meaning runners will not go along the Portway.

In previous years participants have run under the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge not once but twice as the route looped up and down the Portway - but this year it is being missed out completely.

The new Bristol 10km route. Credit: Great Bristol Half Marathon.

Instead runners will cross the river using the bridge on Merchants Roa before looping back towards the city centre along Cumberland Road and going through Queen's Square and around Castle Park.