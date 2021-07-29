Bristol 10k: New route revealed as race to return in September
The Bristol 10km run will return in September - but the route has been changed this year.
The race has not been held since May 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel it last year.
But thousands of people will once again pound the pavement's of the city's streets when the 10k race returns on Sunday 19 September.
The Great Bristol Run organisers released the route this week - with one notable change meaning runners will not go along the Portway.
In previous years participants have run under the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge not once but twice as the route looped up and down the Portway - but this year it is being missed out completely.
Instead runners will cross the river using the bridge on Merchants Roa before looping back towards the city centre along Cumberland Road and going through Queen's Square and around Castle Park.
Bristol 10k - all you need to know
When is the race?
The Great Bristol Run 10k will take place on Sunday 19 September.
What is the route?
The race starts and finishes on Anchor Road - close to Millenium Square.
People will run down Hotwell Road to Rowham Mead before crossing over the river using Merchant's Road at the 1km point.
Runners will then go down Cumberland Road for 2km before turning onto Wapping Road and going across Prince Street bridge to hit the 4km mark.
The route then continues down to Prince Street before entering Queen Square for a loop and exiting back onto Prince Street before heading around The Grove and onto Welsh Back around the halfway point.
Runners will then go down Queen Charlotte Street before crossing Bristol Bridge and running up Victoria Street to hit the 6km point.
The route then heads down St Thomas Street before heading towards Redcliff Street and Redcliffe Way before doubling back onto Victoria Street.
The 7km mark comes at the start of St Philips Bridge which runners will cross before running down Lower Castle Street before running towards Wine Street as they loop around the edge of Castle Park.
Baldwin Street brings the start of the 8km mark before runners head down Marsh Street and onto Colston Avenue - hitting the 9km mark at the bottom of Christmas Steps.
The final 1km stretch will see runners head down The Centre along St Augustine's Parade before reaching the finish line on Anchor Road.
How much does it cost to enter?
How much does it cost to enter?
It costs £34 to enter the 10k route.
People can also run for charity, securing free entry if they are raising money.
Charity partners include Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer's Society, The Bobby Moore Fund, Penny Brohn UK, Brigstowe, Empire Fighting Chance and Dexter's Odyssey.