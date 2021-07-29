Search underway for diver missing off coast of Isles of Scilly

A search is underway for a diver who went missing off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.

Falmouth Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to search for a scuba diver who went missing around 9am on Wednesday 29 July.

Police say divers have been sent to the scene as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The police were contacted by Falmouth Coastguard in relation to a diver who had not resurfaced off the coast of the Isles of Scilly at around 9am, on Wednesday 28 July.

"Police are now assisting in the search for the missing person and divers have been tasked to the scene as part of the investigation."

James Instance, from Falmouth Coastguard, told the BBC the diver is believed to be 55 years old and from Yorkshire. He also said the diver was at a depth of about 38m when his equipment malfunctioned.

“We got a lifeboat out, prepared other rescue resources to attend the incident [and] we put out a broadcast for assistance as well but unfortunately he didn’t surface," Mr Instance said.

He said the coastguard would "begin the process of a recovery dive in the next day or so".