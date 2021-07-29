A street cleaner was left hurt and upset after he was punched by a tourist in the busy town of Fowey.

Colin Liddicoat has worked in the tourist hotspot for 14 years and is a familiar face to many local residents.

56 year old Colin said he was reversing his vehicle down narrow Market Street near the harbour when he saw a couple with a young child and stopped.He noticed that the man was waving his arms so got out to find out what the problem was.Colin, who lives in Bethel near St Austell, described the incident: "The man said, 'you nearly ran over my one-year-old'. I told him I'd seen them and had already stopped. He started poking me in the chest and said, 'are you sorry?' I told him again that I had seen them and stopped."The man said, 'I'll give you one more chance' and then he hit me straight in the jaw. I couldn't believe it - I've never been hit in my life. I've worked in Fowey for 14 years and nothing like this has ever happened before."

Colin has been working in the town for 14 years. Credit: BPM Media

The incident comes as some residents say there have been a higher number of rude or difficult tourists than usual.

One Fowey resident said: "You couldn't meet a nicer man than Colin. We were all shocked by it and Colin was in tears afterwards. It's at boiling point at the moment in town - I've never seen it busier. The majority of tourists are lovely but there have been a few incidents of rude visitors so far this season."Tania Daniel, who runs Brown Sugar Cafe - a stone's throw from where Colin was punched - hit the headlines last month when she took to social media to say a small minority of customers had been "difficult" adding to the stresses already felt by people working in thestruggling hospitality trade.She said in her post on Facebook: "I will not tolerate any one being rude to my staff, when they [are] pushing themselves to the limit to provide you with your food and drink and the best service possible."Though Tania now says although her business had suffered problems with "horrid" customers at the beginning of the season, the situation had now calmed down and "people have listened".The manager of the Old Quay House hotel and restaurant in the centre of Fowey said that staff there had been at the receiving end of rude and aggressive behaviour by some guests this summer.Amarni Willetts said: "A man shouted at our pregnant receptionist because there was a diversion in the road outside and he was angry we hadn't warned him. We explained there was nothing we could do about a road diversion."There have been other rude people who speak to you like you're nothing. We are here to do a job and do it the best way we can in difficult circumstances."Colin, who reported the attack to the police, said that the majority of visitors to Fowey were "very nice people but you get the odd one". He believed that the shocking incident wouldn't have happened in the town a few years ago.