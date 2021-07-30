Play video

Watch the moment Amelie Morgan was greeted by friends and family

An Olympian from Portishead was met with cheers and celebrations as she arrived back in the UK.

Gymnast Amelie Morgan was welcomed back by friends and family on her return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she won a bronze medal.

The GB athlete walked through arrivals wearing her Team GB kit and surrounded by fellow Olympians, with the medal hung around her neck.

Seeing many of her family holding flowers and Union flags, Amelie said: "Thanks for coming everyone, I wasn't expecting everyone to be here."

Someone in the video replies, "we wouldn't miss this for the world!"

The 18-year-old broke records for Britain by winning the first women's team gymnastics medal since 1928 - alongside Alice Kinsella and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova.

Great Britain’s Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals. Credit: PA

But the medal is not without sacrifice - Amelie and her mother have been living away from her family for five years, so she could train at The Academy of Gymnastics in Portishead.

Meanwhile her father and twin brother stayed behind at the family home in Slough.

Before the win, Amelie's mother Kate told ITV News: "Amelie has a twin and her brother wanted to stay at his school with his friends and his gym, so we made the decision for Amelie and I to move.

"It was just the right decision to make - and it's paid off I guess."

To win the bronze, the team impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation

Morgan impressed on the parallel bars as the Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008.

It's absolutely incredible, so unreal. We've made history and got a medal. Amelie Morgan, speaking to BBC Sport

Speaking back in Portishead after her daughter's win, Kate Morgan told ITV News: "I don't think my feet have hit the ground yet, it's unbelievable.

"To be honest, I wasn't really expecting it, so I was a bit surprised, but yeah, unbelievable.

"She has been doing gymnastics since she was five but to get to the Olympics is a huge accolade and getting a medal in gymnastics is tough.

"She's only 18, they're a really young team and to achieve so much is phenomenal, she's just a great role model for other young athletes.

"I am super proud, the whole family is super proud of her. She has so much support from back home."