A man has been seriously injured and two others hurt in a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A386 in North Devon.

Police, paramedics, the fire service and an air ambulance are currently in attendance at the A-road near Landcross in Bideford.

The crash happened just before 10am on Friday 30 July and the road remains closed.

The A386 is now closed between the junction with the A388 and at Weare Giffard. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and it is believed the A-road will be closed for some time.

