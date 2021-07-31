Play video

Truro's comeback rower Helen Glover has been reunited with her children after narrowly missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The mother-of-three who gave birth to twins in 2020 during a four-year career break, finished fourth with partner Polly Swann in the women's pairs final.

The pair could not quite claim another medal as she and Swann trailed in winners New Zealand, the Russian Olympic Committee and third-placed Canada.

While the 35-year-old – who became the first mum to row for Britain at an Olympics – missed another chance at a medal, she told ITV News that this time had been the "journey over medals".

She said that while previous Games had been about winning gold, her priorities had changed.

"With time, with becoming a mum, with the pandemic, prospective has really shifted for me, I think it has for a lot of people," Glover told ITV News.

"I think this Games is a real celebration of the human spirit and what we can achieve with perseverance, it's almost the Games that shouldn't have happened.

"For me, this time round, compared to London and Rio it was the journey, the story. Enjoying it was really important, marrying it with being the best mum I could be was also really important.

"So this time, journey over medals has been key."

Posting the reunion on Instagram, Glover captioned the clip: "This feeling #runningcuddles #homesweethome."