Team Bath's James Guy capitalised on his gold medal winning swim earlier this week with another victory in the inaugural mixed 4x100 metres medley relay final on Saturday.

Joined by Adam Peaty Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin and former Bath University student Anna Hopkin the team broke the world record in the event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The team came in ahead of China and Australia in a time of 3:37:58.

The result in the pool, Great Britain equalled their best swimming medal haul (set in 1908) at an Olympics after winning the inaugural mixed 4×100 metres medley relay final in a new world record time at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Gold in the pool means GB's swimmers have matched their tally in the water from London 1908.

"We're really strong in this sport and we're just going to get stronger," Hopkins said afterwards - claiming gold at her first Olympics.

"I think it will give girls all around who are swimming that motivation, and hopefully by Paris there'll be a lot more girls medalling.

Hopkins said her friends and family were watching at home: "I don't think they'll be getting much sleep - they were up and excited.

"Everyone back home is so committed to watching us even though it's 3am in the morning and they're all so supported.

"It's a shame they can't be here to watch us, but we feel the support from back home."