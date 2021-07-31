Dorset's Emma Wilson claimed Team GB's first sailing medal of Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal in the windsurfing at Enoshima Bay.

Wilson who trains in Weymouth just missed out on medals at the recent World and European Championships and also finished fourth at the Olympic test regatta two years ago.

Her mother Penny Way also competed in two Olympics, finishing sixth and seventh at the 1992 and 1996 Games in Barcelona and Atlanta.

Emma Wilson won Team GB's first medal in windsurfing since 2008 in Beijing. Credit: PA images.

The bronze medal is Team GB's first women's windsurfing medal since Bryony Shaw claimed bronze in Beijing 13 years ago.

She came in behind Yunxiu Lu of China while France's Charline Picon picked up silver.

Speaking of her achievement, Wilson said that she had given the event 'everything'.

"Those conditions were so physical, I gave it everything and I'm super happy to get that medal. I just emptied my body out there, it's amazing," she said.