Tourists on boat trip catch major cliff fall on Dorset coast

A major cliff fall has been caught on camera off the Dorset coast.

People out on a boat trip with the Lyme Bay RIB Charter spotted the fall while out on the water over the weekend.

The fall took place off the coast of Seatown near Bridport.

Small pieces of the cliff started to fall before a large amount of the cliff fell, covering the beach below.

There have been a number of cliff falls over large stretches of the West Country coastline in recent months, with three large cliffs falling in the space of three hours at Sidmouth.

Signs have been placed around the Dorset coast to warn people of dangers of cliff falls on beaches. Credit: ITV News.

A Beach Management Scheme for the town which aims to protect Sidmouth's crumbling cliffs is in place.

The preferred option of the plan would see a new rock groyne placed on East Beach, shingle imported and the height of the seafront splash wall increased.

The scheme which costs around £8.7million, is now moving to the next stage after the funding gap was bridged earlier this month.