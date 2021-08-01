Tributes paid to former Bristol City and Exeter City manager Terry Cooper

Tributes have been paid to former Bristol City and Exeter City manager Terry Cooper who has died aged 77.

Cooper had enjoyed a successful playing career as a left back for Leeds before moving to Bristol City in 1978.

He then moved on to City's rivals Bristol Rovers as player-manager before returning to the red side of the city in 1982.

Officially he ended his playing career in 1984, but went on to manage City until 1988. He then joined Exeter City in 1988.

He had two spells as manager at St James Park, including lifting the Fourth Division title in the Grecians’ famous 1989/90 season.

Paying tribute to Cooper, a statement from Exeter City FC said: “Exeter City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Cooper at the age of 77.

“Terry managed the Grecians to the Fourth Division championship in 1990. Our thoughts are with Terry's friends and family.”

Bristol City said that the club was devastated to learn of the former player and manager's passing, describing him as a true City legend.

"Bristol City is devastated to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Cooper," they said. "Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time. A true City legend."

The club won the Football League Trophy under him during the 1985-86 season.

Cooper made over 500 appearances during his playing career, including 20 for England.

His son Mark Cooper was recently in charge of Forest Green Rovers but now manages Barrow.