A Bristol man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping a woman he met at a bar on a night out.

Fernando Cervi-Alvarez met his victim in a bar in the city, where he began dancing with her in May 2019.

But less than half an hour later, the 25-year-old took the woman into the basement of a block of flats where he assaulted her.

Cervi-Alvarez pleaded not guilty to rape and claimed his victim consented, but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

The victim's statement was read out during the trial, in which she spoke of the difficulty of even speaking about Cervi-Alvarez.

She said: "I wish to make it clear just how difficult it has been to write your name within this document.

"I considered referring to you as the ‘perpetrator’ but I wished to be respectful to you even though that is how I view you.

To address you by name is to humanise you and I struggle to do that as your actions that evening resembled the behaviour of a brute. Victim statement

"I can only hope that this was in not a reflection of your true character.

"I hope that your conviction may discourage other men from acting in an animalistic way, as you did that night."

She added: "I hope that in the future I will find a way to forgive you and we will each learn from this ordeal. I want you to know that I constantly consider the impact this will have on your life.

"However, I am very aware that it is as a consequence of your own behaviour and no amount of time you will spend in prison will ever make up for negative effect you have had on my life.

Fernando Cervi-Alvarez was sentenced to nine years by the judge. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

"All that I can reasonably ask of you, is that you cause no further harm to me, yourself, or anyone else."

Detective Constable, Laura Salt, said: "Cervi-Alvarez took advantage of an innocent young woman who was simply enjoying a night with her friends and he deserves to pay the penalty for his actions.

"The courage of the young woman involved in this case is truly remarkable.

"To have to suffer the ordeal she did and bravely relive the experience at court is not something anyone should have to go through."

Fernando Cervi-Alvarez was brought to justice by police officers as part of Project Bluestone.

It's a new evidence-based approach which transforms the way police respond to, and investigate, rape and serious sexual offences.

The scheme was hailed as ‘pioneering’ in the Government’s Rape Review.

It sees a dedicated team of more than 100 officers and police staff work in partnership with leading academics and in consultation with partners across the criminal justice system and victim services.

Speaking about the case, DC Salt added: "We are committed to improving positive outcomes for victims of rape and serious sexual offences and through Project Bluestone, a team I have recently joined.

"I hope we will see more offenders brought to justice for the awful crimes they commit."

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.